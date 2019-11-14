7,000+ neurologists meeting at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in 2023

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal will host the World Congress of Neurology (WCN), and the more than 7,000 neurologists from all over the world who will be attending, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, October 13 to 19, 2023. The researchers and clinicians coming to the city, at the invitation of the Canadian Neurological Society, will generate 19,600 room nights in hotels across the Greater Montréal Area and an estimated almost $19 million in tourism spending for Montréal and Québec.

The Canadian bid stood out among the other shortlisted cities, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, because of the country's stability, Montréal's excellent reputation, and the local research community's longstanding history of international collaboration. Montréal will host the prestigious biannual congress in the wake of destinations such as Kyoto (2017), Dubai (2019) and Rome (2021).

A process that began in 2013

The bidding process for a major event begins several years in advance. The WCN has been on the Montréal convention community's radar since 2013. It bid for the congress twice before, for the 2017 and 2021 editions, prior to finally being awarded the 2023 congress.

The team effort included the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, the Canadian Neurological Society, and The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital), to name a few. The tireless work of some of Canada's leading scientists also played a crucial role in persuading the international community of neurologists, especially that of:

Dr. Jodie M. Burton , President of the Canadian Neurological Society

, President of the Canadian Neurological Society Dr. Guy Rouleau , Director of The Neuro

Montréal: A nerve centre for neurology

Known as the research capital of Canada, Montréal is home to over 200 research centres and 1,500 institutions active in R&D. A bona fide hub for the study of neuroscience, over 240 professionals who work in the field practice in the city, and province-wide, the number jumps to over 800. These local specialists will certainly benefit from the exchange of knowledge and expertise the upcoming congress is going to make possible.

Montréal also has the good fortune of being able to count on The Neuro. Affiliated to McGill University, it is one of today's leading neuroscience centres in Canada and a global authority in the field. The Neuro has pioneered numerous revolutionary scientific firsts in Québec, in Canada and in the world. Actively involved in research abroad, and home to researchers and clinicians from all over the world, The Neuro's reputation within the international neuroscientific community gave Montréal's bid an extra edge. True to the vision of its founder, the famous Dr. Wilder Penfield, The Neuro became the first academic institute to develop and adopt Open Science. For the WCN, The Neuro has agreed to make its open data platforms available to the members of the World Federation of Neurology.

Quotes

"Nearly 40% of the conferences we host at the Palais are in the life sciences field. Montréal enjoys an excellent reputation and it is an honour to have the opportunity to showcase our knowhow during a major event that will generate significant economic benefits and intellectual wealth for the city and Québec."

– Robert Mercure, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"The participation of local researchers and experts is invaluable when it comes to bringing a congress like this to Montréal. I salute the synergy and teamwork of our partners in making it happen! Montréal has everything the delegates could ask for, and they are in for a rewarding experience."

– Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

"We are very proud to host the 24th World Congress of Neurology 2023 in Montréal, Canada. We have a rich history of welcoming the international neuroscientific community – trainees, researchers and clinicians alike. WCN 2023 will be a fabulous opportunity to build on that special relationship. We look forward to welcoming all the delegates from every part of the world to the wonderful, dynamic and international city of Montréal."

– Dr. Guy Rouleau, Director of The Neuro

"The Canadian Neurological Society and its members are thrilled for the opportunity to meet, collaborate with and learn from our colleagues from across the globe during WCN 2023 in the beautiful city of Montréal, also the site of some of the historical contributions of Canadian neuroscientists."

– Dr. Jodie M. Burton, President of the Canadian Neurological Society

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, meetings and other events. Buoyed by a team of creative professionals with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates major tourism revenues and intellectual wealth for Montréal and Québec, while also contributing to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year marks Tourisme Montréal's 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the CNS

The Canadian Neurological Society (CNS) was established in 1948. It has over 500 members and represents neurologists and neurology residents in Canada. Our mission is to enhance the care of patients with diseases of the nervous system through education, advocacy, and improved methods of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

