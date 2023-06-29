|
29.06.2023 23:02:24
7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in July 2023
Today, I provide my seven best dividend stocks to buy for the month of July 2023. Dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Visa (NYSE: V). To see the other five dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the video below.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 29, 2023. The video was published on June 29, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!