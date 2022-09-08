|
08.09.2022 23:19:00
7-Day Skincare Solution Trial Sets are now Available at b.glen
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese skincare brand, b.glen, who specializes in skincare regiments for each person's unique needs, is now introducing a 7-day trial set.
Based on our experience in solving the skincare problems of more than 2 million people worldwide, b.glen choose the 6 main types of skin concerns and created a full skin care regimen in a 7-day trial size. The trial kit will include products that aide:
Our trial sets have been designed to create a full skincare routine including a facial cleanser, moisturizing toner, high performance serum(s), and a moisturizing cream. These trial sets have been constructed for use morning and evening producing a 7-day skincare routine.
These products make use of b.glen's unique medical grade penetration technology "QuSome®". Our technology allows specifically targeted ingredients that normally would be water soluble, to deeply penetrate the skin to ensure that the active ingredients are working directly on the cause of your skin's problems.
If you convert our full size products to our trial size, the value would be $43 to $66, but we are offering our 7-Day Trial Sets at a price of $20 for first time users.
While it may be difficult at times to identify exactly what problems our skin has, it can also be challenging to choose products that cover all our skincare concerns. Our b.glen skincare analyzer diagnoses your skin's problems while also giving you a skin score form the data collected through our questionnaire. After completing our questionnaire and uploading a quick selfie, our analyzer will use that score and can give you a recommendation that will suit your skin's needs.
b.glen Trial Sets $20: available for online purchase via www.bglen.us
Skincare Analyzer: https://www.b.glen.us/skintest/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-day-skincare-solution-trial-sets-are-now-available-at-bglen-301620893.html
SOURCE Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.