Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 23:19:00

7-Day Skincare Solution Trial Sets are now Available at b.glen

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese skincare brand, b.glen, who specializes in skincare regiments for each person's unique needs, is now introducing a 7-day trial set. 

b.glen_logo (PRNewsfoto/b.glen)

Based on our experience in solving the skincare problems of more than 2 million people worldwide, b.glen choose the 6 main types of skin concerns and created a full skin care regimen in a 7-day trial size. The trial kit will include products that aide:

  • Skin Brightening
  • Skin Firming
  • Anti-aging/Acne Scars
  • Blackheads/Pore Care
  • Acne Care
  • Deep Moisture Care

    • Our trial sets have been designed to create a full skincare routine including a facial cleanser, moisturizing toner, high performance serum(s), and a moisturizing cream. These trial sets have been constructed for use morning and evening producing a 7-day skincare routine.

    These products make use of b.glen's unique medical grade penetration technology "QuSome®". Our technology allows specifically targeted ingredients that normally would be water soluble, to deeply penetrate the skin to ensure that the active ingredients are working directly on the cause of your skin's problems.

    If you convert our full size products to our trial size, the value would be $43 to $66, but we are offering our 7-Day Trial Sets at a price of $20 for first time users. 

    While it may be difficult at times to identify exactly what problems our skin has, it can also be challenging to choose products that cover all our skincare concerns. Our b.glen skincare analyzer diagnoses your skin's problems while also giving you a skin score form the data collected through our questionnaire. After completing our questionnaire and uploading a quick selfie, our analyzer will use that score and can give you a recommendation that will suit your skin's needs.

    b.glen Trial Sets $20: available for online purchase via www.bglen.us
    Skincare Analyzer: https://www.b.glen.us/skintest/

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-day-skincare-solution-trial-sets-are-now-available-at-bglen-301620893.html

    SOURCE Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
    Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen