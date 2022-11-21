21.11.2022 12:00:00

7 dos and don’ts for working with offshore agile teams

The history of agile methodologies has its roots in collocating multidisciplinary teams, managing sprints with stickies on whiteboards, and opting for self-organizing dialogues over rigid practices. Agile coaches shaped these best practices, though many large enterprises have long histories of running offshore agile development with their service providers or at captive centers.I shared my recommendations on cocreating with offshore agile development teams in my first book, Driving Digital and followed up with many of my transformation leadership stories in my new book, Digital Trailblazer. I answer questions like how offshore teams can run standups and how to manage the collaboration between product owners, business analysts, and technical leads who aren’t in the same location or time zone.To read this article in full, please click here
