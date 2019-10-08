7-Eleven Canada Offers $1 Coffee Every Day

$1 small, medium or large hot beverages now available to 7Rewards members

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven Canada's 7Rewards loyalty members can now score delicious hot beverages for only $1 every day of the month. In addition to this new limited time offer, every 7th coffee (any size) is still free and members can earn points with everyday purchases. Points can be redeemed for perks and rewards including free food and beverages as well as access to exclusive deals, contests, and events.

7Rewards members can explore the store's incredibly rich and flavorsome 7-Eleven Brewed Coffee and hot beverage menu. This autumn's menu includes Hershey's SKOR Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the new Mexican Hacienda Miravalles Organic Coffee. 7-Eleven Brewed Coffee is ethically harvested, locally roasted and made of 100% Arabica beans. Customers are invited to stop by their neighborhood 7-Eleven every day to try these comforting fall beverages with endless combinations. Whether it's a freshly brewed morning coffee, an afternoon pick-me-up or an evening treat, customers will find exactly what they're looking for at the 7-Eleven coffee bar.

Who: 7Rewards registered members



What: $1 Coffee Every Day - small, medium or large 7-Eleven Brewed Coffee or hot beverage



Where: Participating 7-Eleven stores across Canada

In addition to coffee being only $1, 7Rewards members who stop by on the 7th and 11th of every month will get their small hot beverage of choice for free. With every cup, 7Rewards members will also get one step closer to receiving their 7th scanned cup for free. Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can download the 7-Eleven app, text APP to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ to start claiming their $1 Coffee today.

