27.07.2022 13:11:00
7-Eleven Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with 10 for $10 Deal on Classic Wings
Get Saucy on July 29th at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes
IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot to celebrate in July—notably 7-Eleven's 95th birthday on July 11!—and that includes July 29, aka National Chicken Wing Day. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. invites 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members to get saucy with 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes®stores*.
No matter the customer's wing flavor preference—roasted, spicy, or buffalo—America's largest convenience retailer offers them hot and ready to eat. Don't miss out on the best-selling Buffalo Wings, double glazed with a classic, bold buffalo sauce for the perfect amount of flavor!
"Chicken wings remain one of the most popular and sauciest items at 7-Eleven, and not just during football season," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods. "The chicken wing is a classic handheld favorite that makes the perfect snack or quick meal. And this deal is fire—both in flavor, spice, and price!"
But the fun doesn't stop there! For a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can enjoy Classic Wing Weekends with 5 wings for $5.99 Friday through Sunday**.
Trying to stay cool this summer? Customers can beat the heat and get this fire deal delivered via the 7NOW® delivery app! For a limited time, first-time users receive $5 off their first three orders with code SAVE3X***. Available with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month****.
The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.
*Valid from 7/29/22 - 7/30/22. Limited delivery area. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited - while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.
**Valid Through 8/2/22. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON.
***Valid 5/25/2022 - 9/6/2022. National offer. New customer offer only. Applicable with promo code only. One per customer, one per device. Delivery order only.
****By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-celebrates-national-chicken-wing-day-with-10-for-10-deal-on-classic-wings-301593913.html
SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.
