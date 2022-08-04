7 in 10 Voters in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, and Michigan Concerned that their Identities Could be Stolen Online, New John Zogby Strategies Survey Finds

60% fear that scam artists could use their personal information to illegally access public benefits

Only 1/3rd of voters believe that government has made it quick, easy, and accurate to verify identities online

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of historic public benefits fraud that has cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars nationwide, nearly 70% of voters in four states – Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, and Michigan – are concerned that their most sensitive personal information could be compromised by criminal enterprises and scam artists and used to illegally obtain public benefits.

That's according to new surveys of likely voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, and Michigan conducted by John Zogby Strategies between April 29, 2022 and June 3, 2022. Each poll surveyed approximately 600 voters and has a margin of error for the sample of +/- 4.1%.

"Voters in these states are on red alert about how their personal information is being used and what the government is doing to verify identity and stop fraud," said John Zogby, founder of John Zogby Strategies. "At least right now, voters in these four states are concerned that government isn't doing enough to verify digital identities and protect people's most sensitive personal information."



High level of concern about ID theft

Approximately three-quarters of those surveyed expressed deep concern about the sale of personal information to third parties, two-thirds are concerned about the risk of identity theft, and more than half are concerned about the accuracy and effectiveness of government digital identity verification programs.

Meanwhile, voters in these states trust private industry more than government when it comes to identity verification. Approximately 50% of voters think that e-commerce providers are capable of safely and accurately onboarding people into new programs and services. By contrast, only about 30% of voters think that government is up to the challenge.

Voters express concerns that ID.me processes are hard-to-use

Of those who have tried to access state benefits programs through a process provided by state contractor ID.me, nearly 45% said that they experienced problems registering and having their identity verified.

Nearly 50% expressed concerns about being asked to capture their identification documents and selfie as part of the enrollment process.

And roughly 1/3rd of voters said that they abandoned the identity verification process before it was completed, expressing concerns about the security of the data and that the sign-up process was too difficult and time-consuming. Concerns and abandonment rates were significantly higher among non-white voters than white voters.

Voters also reported that the existing identity verification processes take too long – and some voters – 10% to 17% – reported that their identities were never verified and did not receive the benefits they were due.

Ultimately, voters in these states are not convinced that current government programs are adequate. Just under a third of voters believe that the states have made it "quick, easy, and accurate to verify identities online."

"State governments have significant work to do to make the system of verifying identity online simpler and easier to use," added Zogby. "Right now, there is frustration with the current system and the friction that people experience when trying to access public services."

About John Zogby Strategies

John Zogby Strategies is a full-service opinion/survey research firm with global capabilities having conducted business in over 80 countries. Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to small local municipalities. Learn more at johnzogbystrategies.com.

Media contact:

Kate Fogarty

kate@vrge.us

(703) 507-0286

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-in-10-voters-in-arizona-georgia-ohio-and-michigan-concerned-that-their-identities-could-be-stolen-online-new-john-zogby-strategies-survey-finds-301599908.html

SOURCE Zogby Analytics