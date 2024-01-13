13.01.2024 16:00:00

7 Incredible Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock Right Now

Last year, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) encountered several issues, none more significant than the massive drop in revenue and earnings it experienced due to a shrinking coronavirus market. Investors reacted by selling off the stock, leading to a catastrophic performance for the drugmaker.However, despite its recent struggles, there remain excellent reasons to invest in Pfizer stock. In fact, let's consider seven of them right now.It's not that rare for drugmakers to go through periods of declining sales. Usually, it is because of patent cliffs. In Pfizer's case, it set the bar incredibly high in 2021 and 2022 thanks to its coronavirus products. Whatever the reason, there is a simple way to remedy matters for any pharmaceutical company that finds itself in this situation. The key is to launch brand-new products on the market, ones that will eventually fill the holes left by older ones whose sales are declining.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

15.12.23 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
14.12.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
14.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.12.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
NOW Inc When Issued 9,10 -9,90% NOW Inc When Issued
Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 16 200,00 -5,81% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 26,10 0,77% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Beginn der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger zurück. An den asiatischen Börsen waren im Freitagshandel unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen