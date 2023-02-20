|
20.02.2023 12:55:00
7 Life Changes to Tell Your Insurance Agent About
ERIE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're getting married, expecting a baby or getting ready to downsize, big changes in life often come with new financial priorities. That's why it helps to have an independent agent who can help you understand what these changes mean for your insurance needs.
Erie Insurance offers seven life changes that should prompt a call to your agent:
Even if you don't fall into any of the above mentioned scenarios, it's still a good idea to check in with your agent once a year. They can give your coverage a quick checkup to make sure everything's still sized right for your life and what's new in it. Is it time to find a new agent or add a policy? Find a local ERIE agent near you to get you the coverage you need for the life you live.
