05.04.2022 21:40:00
7 Lives of Sara Blanchard, Festival Winner
HOLLYWOOD, Calif, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to the Director, Kevin Ruiz; Composer, Kenji Ueda; Production Designer, Misel Chrysafo; the talent and crew for The 7 Lives of Sara Blanchard as it continues to pick up awards at film festivals across the U.S. and internationally.
The film won the Best Drama Award at Short CineFest in 2021, along with the Gold Award at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival this year, the Best of Category award at the Golden Sparrow International Film Festival and the Best Comedy Short Film at the Hollywood Gold Awards.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-lives-of-sara-blanchard-festival-winner-301518338.html
SOURCE CKM Talent
