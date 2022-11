7 Movies That Can Save AMC Stock in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a cruel summer and flimsy fall for theater chains. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals have been experiencing weak ticket sales since mid-July, and it's throwing the industry's recovery into question. Domestic box office receipts are 34% lower this year than they were at this point in 2019, and down 38% compared to the year before that. Last month was even more problematic. October ticket sales plunged 25% over the previous year, when we were much earlier in the pandemic's recovery process. Exhibitors need a hit, and thankfully November has a lot of promising theatrical releases. Let's check out some of the flicks that can help AMC and its peers turn things around this month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading