7 Reasons I Wouldn't Buy Tesla Stock With Free Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the trailing-10-year period, few S&P 500 components have delivered for shareholders quite like electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Even after a pullback that's seen Tesla stock lose close to two-thirds of its value, shares are up nearly 5,900% in a decade.This monumental return is a reflection of Tesla doing something that hadn't been done in more than a half-century -- namely, an automaker was successfully built from the ground up to mass production. Last year, Tesla produced nearly 1.37 million EVs and delivered a little over 1.31 million EVs (mostly Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs). A charging Tesla Model S. Image source: Tesla.Continue reading