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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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12.06.2026 15:36:00

7 Reasons I'm Avoiding the SpaceX IPO Like the Plague -- and You Should, Too!

The big day has arrived! In a matter of hours, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), will make its debut and cement itself as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street's storied history.SpaceX's debut also starts the clock on its entrance into the technology-driven Nasdaq-100, and the Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 indexes. Although the committee overseeing additions to the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) chose not to amend the rules governing index inclusion, changes to the Nasdaq-100 and Russell Equity Index Series inclusion methodology can fast-track SpaceX's entrance into these indexes after 15 (Nasdaq-100) and five (Russell Equity Index Series) trading sessions. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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