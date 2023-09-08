|
08.09.2023 14:33:00
7 Reasons Investors Should Be Excited About Wheaton Precious Metals' Business Model
Gold and silver are volatile commodities, but some investors like to have a little exposure to them for diversification purposes. You can buy bullion directly or get indirect exposure via the purchase of a precious metals miner. But there's one more option, and that's buying a streaming/royalty company like Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM). Here are some of the key reasons why you might want to buy a stock like Wheaton.No company can succeed for very long if its customers don't benefit from the products being offered. In Wheaton's case, it is offering money and its customers are miners. To simplify things a great deal, Wheaton gives miners cash up front for the right to buy gold and silver at reduced rates in the future. Wheaton's profit comes from selling the low-cost precious metals it acquires at whatever the current market rate is at the time. The question is: Why would a miner want to work with Wheaton? Here are three reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen tendieren leicht bergauf -- Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.