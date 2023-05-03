|
03.05.2023 11:50:00
7 Reasons to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Now
Another quarter, another solid performance from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). The big drugmaker beat consensus estimates for its Q1 results announced on Monday. Vertex's shares subsequently added even more to the nice gains already achieved so far this year.But it's not too late for investors to jump aboard the Vertex train. Here are seven reasons to buy the stock now.Vertex is the only company in the world with approved therapies that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its nearest competition is only in phase 2 testing. And one previous rival -- AbbVie -- threw in the towel on its CF program this week.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!