04.03.2024 11:51:00
7 Reasons Why Buying This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Could Be a Brilliant Move Right Now
If you had invested $10,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock when it first began trading in 2004 as Google, you would have more than $550,000 today. I suspect every investor on the planet would love a 55-bagger.With Alphabet's market cap now topping $1.7 trillion, the prospects of getting that kind of return over the next two decades are slim. However, I think shares of Google's parent still have a lot of room to run. Here are seven reasons why buying this "Magnificent Seven" stock could be a brilliant move right now.Ultimately, the main reason for any long-term investor to buy any stock is that it has a great underlying business. Alphabet checks off this box and then some.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
