Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
31.01.2026 09:45:00
7 Reasons Why Meta Platforms Is Arguably the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now
What's the best artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy in early 2026? Several top contenders come to mind immediately. After Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stellar fourth-quarter update last week, it's definitely on the short list -- and perhaps deserves the top spot. Here are seven reasons why Meta arguably is the best AI stock to buy right now.Meta remains a digital advertising juggernaut. Its ad revenue soared 24% year over year in Q4 to $58.1 billion. And AI is transforming the company's core ad business, boosting revenue and profits. In Q4, Meta changed the architecture of the GEM model it uses for ad ranking and doubled the number of GPUs used to train the AI model. The results were impressive: a 3.5% increase in ad clicks on Facebook, with a 1%+ increase in ad conversions on Instagram. The company expects further performance gains going forward. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
