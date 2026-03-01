Netflix Aktie

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

01.03.2026 01:46:49

7 "Rules" to Improve Your Stock Investing in 2026 and Beyond: Using Nvidia, Palantir, Netflix, Peloton, and Super Micro Computer Stocks as Examples

I'm not going to hold myself out as an expert on investing. But I believe I have some helpful advice for at least some investors, thanks to working at The Motley Fool for more than a decade, my prior related business experience (which involved meeting with top management, sometimes at publicly traded companies), and graduate school courses on topics such as analyzing financial statements. The good news is that if you're willing to put in the effort to continuously improve your investing, you have a good shot at beating the market over the long term. I'll call my tips "rules," but they're not hard-and-fast rules. Below are seven of them, counting each subportion of Rule 1 as one. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
