7 speed bumps on the road to AI

Everyone is amazed as the AI butterflies emerge from their cocoons. Large language models are poised, learned, and adept at communicating in a wide range of languages and styles. The art models can produce pretty much anything that we can dream of and explain in words—the wackier the better. Scientists are teaching AIs to compose music, explore space, and (much to our worry) perform repetitive tasks traditionally done by paid workers.For all these amazing results, serious problems are lurking just under the surface. Perhaps we haven’t noticed yet because we’re still in a state of awe. Down the road, we will have no choice but to grapple with the material and ethical dilemmas raised by AI. Here are seven issues that we won't be able to ignore when the wonder starts to fade.To read this article in full, please click here