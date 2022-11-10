|
10.11.2022 14:16:00
7 Tips for Successful Holiday Party Conversations
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that holiday work parties, family gatherings, and social events are starting to fill up the calendar, some of us might be feeling a bit apprehensive about how to adjust back to in-person holiday events. Engaging in small talk and having casual conversations can be the source of anxiety for some, as natural conversations don't always come easily to many of us. With that in mind, Toastmasters has seven communication tips for a more successful holiday party experience.
For more holiday conversation advice and tips, read Diane Windingland's "7 Tips to Brush Up Your Small Talk" in the Toastmaster magazine.
Windingland will be part of an expert panel in the upcoming Toastmasters webinar: Let's Talk Holiday Talk on November 15. The free webinar will help attendees hone their party talk, toasts, and more. Click here to register for the webinar.
To find a local Toastmasters club where you can practice and develop one-on-one communication skills, go to www.toastmasters.org/Find.About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-tips-for-successful-holiday-party-conversations-301672790.html
SOURCE Toastmasters International
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.