Central Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHYY / ISIN: US15251P1084
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20.05.2026 10:06:00
7 Words From New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh That Portend a Significant Shift in Central Bank Ideology -- but Are Investors Paying Attention?
One of the most anticipated events of the year has come and gone.Friday, May 15, marked the final day of Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair (though he'll remain on the Board of Governors) and the ascension of his successor, Kevin Warsh. It also represents a period of heightened uncertainty and instability for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).Jerome Powell's final day as Fed chair was May 15. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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