70 May Be the Best Age to Claim Social Security -- but Not in These 3 Situations

For most people, the optimal age to claim Social Security is 70. A study from United Income found that the majority of retirees would end up with more lifetime income if they delayed their benefits until that age.This does not mean that everyone is better off claiming at 70, though. In fact, there are three situations in which making a different choice would be a better financial move. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool