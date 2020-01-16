700Credit Announces Prequalification Mobile App for Dealers

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, today announced the release of a Mobile Dealer Application for their QuickQualify platform.

QuickQualify is a pre-qualification platform that drives higher consumer engagement from a dealerships web site without requiring an SSN or DOB, providing dealerships with a complete "soft pull" credit report including FICO score! Now with our Mobile App, dealers can view their web leads conveniently and in real time.

Benefits to the QuickQualify Mobile App include:



Receive alerts immediately on your smart phone when consumers complete the QuickQualify web form (soft pull)

Optimize your interactions with applicants through text, email & one touch mobile dialing

View a list of historical applicants with access to credit score and credit file details

Send your dealership's prequalification application form to selected prospects right from your smart phone.

"We are excited to bring our mobile application to market for our QuickQualify dealers," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Our lead-generating QuickQualify platform currently texts and emails dealers instantly when a new lead arrives. Our customized Mobile App adds a layer of convenience and accessibility by allowing dealers to immediately view pre-qualified leads to more efficiently reach out while a consumer is still shopping."

The QuickQualify Mobile Dealer App is offered at no charge for QuickQualify dealers and can be downloaded from the Apple and Android App Stores today!

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products and prescreen services. The company's product and service offerings include: credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

