707 Cayman Holdings Stock Surges 262% After Appointing New Executive Director

(RTTNews) - 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) stock soared 262.77 percent to $3.9050, gaining $2.8250 on Tuesday, after the Hong Kong-based apparel and supply chain solutions company appointed Robin Hoksnes Karlsen as an executive director.

The stock is currently trading at $3.9050, compared with its previous close of $1.0800 on the Nasdaq. During the session, the shares opened at $4.9399 and traded between $3.7201 and $4.9400. Trading volume reached 74.79 million shares, significantly above the average daily volume of 866,559 shares.

Robin Hoksnes Karlsen is the founder and CEO of AMIHAN Innovations Ltd. and brings experience in decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and cross-border investment as the company looks to expand into AI and blockchain-driven supply chain technologies. The company said Karlsen's expertise in real estate investment, digital assets, and blockchain tokenization will support its exploration of AI-powered, blockchain-enabled supply-chain technologies.

The stock has traded between $1.0200 and $135.0000 over the past 52 weeks.