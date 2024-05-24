|
24.05.2024 11:06:00
72% of Warren Buffett's $378 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
For nearly 60 years, Warren Buffett has been dazzling Wall Street with his investing prowess. Whereas the widely followed S&P 500 has delivered a hearty total return (including dividends paid) of around 34,700% since the Oracle of Omaha became CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has generated aggregate returns in excess of 5,000,000% for his company's Class A shareholders.Though past performance is no guarantee of future results, Warren Buffett has demonstrated an ability to continually outperform the benchmark indexes over extended timelines.The catalysts that fueled his phenomenal investment returns are well documented. Many books have been written describing the attributes he looks for when investing, such as sustainable moats, top-notch management teams, and strong capital-return programs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!