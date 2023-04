74% of Americans Say They Can't Count on Social Security for Retirement Income. Are They Right?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'll often hear that it's not a good idea to plan to retire on Social Security alone. And that advice is spot on.Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income if you're an average wage earner, and seniors tend to need a higher level of replacement income to live comfortably. Plus, that 40% threshold may not apply in a little more than a decade if Social Security cuts come down the pike.A lot of workers are worried that Social Security won't be there for them at all in retirement. In a recent Allianz Life study, 74% of respondents said they can't count on Social Security when planning for retirement income.Continue reading