Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
09.01.2026 10:06:00
74% of the $317 Billion Portfolio Warren Buffett Left for Berkshire Hathaway's New CEO, Greg Abel, Is Invested in These 8 Unstoppable Stocks in 2026
A new era has officially begun for the trillion-dollar company that investing legend Warren Buffett helped build. With the Oracle of Omaha retiring from his role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), effective Jan. 1, 2026, the torch -- and the oversight of Berkshire's $317 billion investment portfolio -- has been passed to Greg Abel.For his part, Abel has vowed to run the company similarly to that of his predecessor. Abel is, by nature, a long-term-minded, value-focused investor. He's not afraid to be patient and sit on his proverbial hands until bargains present themselves.But even though Warren Buffett is no longer calling the day-to-day shots, he nevertheless set his company up for future success by concentrating the aforementioned $317 billion investment portfolio into a handful of his best ideas. What follows are eight unstoppable stocks that account for a whopping 74% ($234.5 billion) of the portfolio that Buffett left Greg Abel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
