75+ Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized on the IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate 2020 Rankings

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 75 attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are included in the International Finance Law Review's IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate 2020 rankings. Represented are nine key areas of legal practice across seven countries.

According to its website, "IFLR1000 is the guide to the world's leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers." The guide's firm rankings are based on three key criteria, transactional evidence, peer feedback, and client feedback. In addition to firm rankings, the guide also recognizes outstanding individuals in the categories of expert consultant, market leader, highly regarded, and rising star. The guide also recognizes as "notable practitioners" lawyers who have advised on one or more deals featured in IFLR1000 Deal Data.

The guide recognized Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys by practice area in the following jurisdictions:

Germany



Banking

M&A

Private Equity

Real Estate Acquisition

Israel



M&A

Real Estate Acquisitions

Mexico



Banking

Capital Markets: Equity

Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation

M&A

Project Development

Project Finance

Netherlands



M&A

Financial Restructuring

-Private Equity

Poland



Banking

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Derivatives;

Capital Markets: Equity

Energy and Infrastructure

M&A

Private Equity

Project Development: Power

Project Finance

Real Estate Finance

Real Estate Acquisition

Restructuring and Insolvency

United Kingdom



Bank Lending: Borrower Side

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

Investment Funds

M&A

Real Estate Funds

United States



Banking

Banking and Finance

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

M&A

Private Equity

Project Development

Real Estate

Real Estate Acquisitions

Restructuring and Insolvency

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below were recognized in the 2020 IFLR1000 guide. They are listed by jurisdiction and based on the publication's rating and/or practice area designations as selected by researchers:

Germany



Henrik Armah , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Kati Beckmann , Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A Franca Biallas , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Eleonore Chowdry , Notable Practitioner, Private Equity

, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity Claudia Hard , Notable Practitioner, Banking

, Notable Practitioner, Banking Josef Hofschroer , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Nicolai Lagoni , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Philipp Osteroth, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A

Christian Schede , Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions

, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions Peter Schorling , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Johannes Sobanski , Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A

Israel



Robert L. Grossman , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Lawrence Sternthal , Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions

Mexico



Juan Manuel González Bernal, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets; Banking; Project Finance

Miguel Moisés, Highly Regarded, Banking; M&A

José Raz Guzmán, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation; Private Equity; M&A

Netherlands



Eva Herdé, Notable Practitioner, M&A

Martijn Hermus , Highly Regarded, M&A

, Highly Regarded, M&A Herald Jongen, Highly Regarded, M&A

Thédoor Melchers, Highly Regarded, Financial Restructuring; Private Equity; M&A

Bas Vletter, Highly Regarded, M&A

Poland



Rafał Baranowski, Highly Regarded, Private Equity; M&A

Radomił Charzyński, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions

Lejb Fogelman, Market Leader, Private Equity; M&A

Jarosław Grzesiak, Market Leader, Restructuring and Insolvency; Energy and Infrastructure; Banking; Project Finance; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; Capital Markets: Derivatives; M&A

Aleksander Janiszewski , Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt

, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt Agata Jurek-Zbrojska, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions

Daniel Kaczorowski , Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A Ireneusz Matusielański, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Debt; M&A

mJolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions

Łukasz Pawlak, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt; M&A

Pawł Piotrowski, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity; Private Equity; M&A

Rafał Sieński, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt

Agnieszka Stankiewicz , Highly Regarded, Banking; Real Estate Finance

, Highly Regarded, Banking; Real Estate Finance Andrzej Wysokiński, Highly Regarded, Restructuring and Insolvency; Banking; Project Finance; M&A

Magdalena Życzkowska-Jóźwiak, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions

United Kingdom



Fiona Adams , Highly Regarded, M&A

, Highly Regarded, M&A Gary Bellingham , Notable Practitioner, Banking

, Notable Practitioner, Banking Andrew Caunt , Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity

, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity Steven Cowins , Rising Star, Investment Funds; M&A

, Rising Star, Investment Funds; M&A Michael P. Goldberg , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Stephen J. Horvath III , Highly Regarded, M&A

, Highly Regarded, M&A Christopher Ives , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Paul Maher , Highly Regarded, M&A

, Highly Regarded, M&A Emma L. Menzies , Highly Regarded, Banking

, Highly Regarded, Banking James Mountain , Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity

, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity Sarah Moyles, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

Henrietta Walker , Notable Practitioner, M&A

United States



Ejim Peter Achi, Rising Star – New York , M&A

, M&A Lee A. Albanese , Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A Drew M. Altman , Highly Regarded – Florida , Capital Markets

, Highly Regarded – , Capital Markets Alan I. Annex, Highly Regarded – New York , Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A Timothy W. Bratcher , Highly Regarded – Georgia , Banking

, Highly Regarded – , Banking Jaret L. Davis , Highly Regarded – Florida , M&A

, Highly Regarded – , M&A Cindy J.K. Davis , Highly Regarded – Georgia , Banking

, Highly Regarded – , Banking Wayne H. Elowe , Highly Regarded – Georgia , M&A

, Highly Regarded – , M&A Gregory A. Fishman , Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions

, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions Alison M. Gathright , Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A Kenneth A. Gerasimovich , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Robert L. Grossman , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Richard C. Kim , Rising Star – New York , Banking

, Rising Star – , Banking Iksoo Kim , Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets; M&A Chang Joo Kim , Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A Charles J. Kolin , Notable Practitioner, Banking; Project Finance

, Notable Practitioner, Banking; Project Finance David J. LaSota , Notable Practitioner, Project Development; Banking; Project Finance

, Notable Practitioner, Project Development; Banking; Project Finance Gavin M. Loughlin , Notable Practitioner, Real Estate

, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Kara L. MacCullough , Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A Steve Mastbaum , Notable Practitioner, M&A

, Notable Practitioner, M&A Scott Meza , Highly Regarded – Virginia , M&A

, Highly Regarded – , M&A J. Gregory Milmoe , Highly Regarded, Restructuring and Insolvency

, Highly Regarded, Restructuring and Insolvency Brett E. Moskowitz , Rising Star – Georgia , Banking

, Rising Star – , Banking Flora R. Perez , Rising Star – Florida , Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity

, Rising Star – , Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity Brian L. Petrequin , Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A

-Michael D. Robson, Notable Practitioner, Banking; M&A



Lorraine M. Tyson , Notable Practitioner, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP