75+ Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized on the IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate 2020 Rankings
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 75 attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are included in the International Finance Law Review's IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate 2020 rankings. Represented are nine key areas of legal practice across seven countries.
According to its website, "IFLR1000 is the guide to the world's leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers." The guide's firm rankings are based on three key criteria, transactional evidence, peer feedback, and client feedback. In addition to firm rankings, the guide also recognizes outstanding individuals in the categories of expert consultant, market leader, highly regarded, and rising star. The guide also recognizes as "notable practitioners" lawyers who have advised on one or more deals featured in IFLR1000 Deal Data.
The guide recognized Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys by practice area in the following jurisdictions:
Germany
- Banking
- M&A
- Private Equity
- Real Estate Acquisition
Israel
- M&A
- Real Estate Acquisitions
Mexico
- Banking
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation
- M&A
- Project Development
- Project Finance
Netherlands
- M&A
- Financial Restructuring
-Private Equity
Poland
- Banking
- Capital Markets: Debt
- Capital Markets: Derivatives;
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Energy and Infrastructure
- M&A
- Private Equity
- Project Development: Power
- Project Finance
- Real Estate Finance
- Real Estate Acquisition
- Restructuring and Insolvency
United Kingdom
- Bank Lending: Borrower Side
- Capital Markets: Debt
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Investment Funds
- M&A
- Real Estate Funds
United States
- Banking
- Banking and Finance
- Capital Markets: Debt
- Capital Markets: Equity
- M&A
- Private Equity
- Project Development
- Real Estate
- Real Estate Acquisitions
- Restructuring and Insolvency
The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below were recognized in the 2020 IFLR1000 guide. They are listed by jurisdiction and based on the publication's rating and/or practice area designations as selected by researchers:
Germany
- Henrik Armah, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Kati Beckmann, Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A
- Franca Biallas, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Eleonore Chowdry, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity
- Claudia Hard, Notable Practitioner, Banking
- Josef Hofschroer, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Nicolai Lagoni, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Philipp Osteroth, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A
- Christian Schede, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions
- Peter Schorling, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Johannes Sobanski, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A
Israel
- Robert L. Grossman, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Lawrence Sternthal, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions
Mexico
- Juan Manuel González Bernal, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets; Banking; Project Finance
- Miguel Moisés, Highly Regarded, Banking; M&A
- José Raz Guzmán, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation; Private Equity; M&A
Netherlands
- Eva Herdé, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Martijn Hermus, Highly Regarded, M&A
- Herald Jongen, Highly Regarded, M&A
- Thédoor Melchers, Highly Regarded, Financial Restructuring; Private Equity; M&A
- Bas Vletter, Highly Regarded, M&A
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski, Highly Regarded, Private Equity; M&A
- Radomił Charzyński, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions
- Lejb Fogelman, Market Leader, Private Equity; M&A
- Jarosław Grzesiak, Market Leader, Restructuring and Insolvency; Energy and Infrastructure; Banking; Project Finance; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; Capital Markets: Derivatives; M&A
- Aleksander Janiszewski, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt
- Agata Jurek-Zbrojska, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions
- Daniel Kaczorowski, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A
- Ireneusz Matusielański, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Debt; M&A
- mJolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Finance; Real Estate Acquisitions
- Łukasz Pawlak, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt; M&A
- Pawł Piotrowski, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity; Private Equity; M&A
- Rafał Sieński, Highly Regarded, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz, Highly Regarded, Banking; Real Estate Finance
- Andrzej Wysokiński, Highly Regarded, Restructuring and Insolvency; Banking; Project Finance; M&A
- Magdalena Życzkowska-Jóźwiak, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions
United Kingdom
- Fiona Adams, Highly Regarded, M&A
- Gary Bellingham, Notable Practitioner, Banking
- Andrew Caunt, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity
- Steven Cowins, Rising Star, Investment Funds; M&A
- Michael P. Goldberg, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Stephen J. Horvath III, Highly Regarded, M&A
- Christopher Ives, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Paul Maher, Highly Regarded, M&A
- Emma L. Menzies, Highly Regarded, Banking
- James Mountain, Highly Regarded, Capital Markets: Equity
- Sarah Moyles, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A
- Henrietta Walker, Notable Practitioner, M&A
United States
- Ejim Peter Achi, Rising Star – New York, M&A
- Lee A. Albanese, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A
- Drew M. Altman, Highly Regarded – Florida, Capital Markets
- Alan I. Annex, Highly Regarded – New York, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A
- Timothy W. Bratcher, Highly Regarded – Georgia, Banking
- Jaret L. Davis, Highly Regarded – Florida, M&A
- Cindy J.K. Davis, Highly Regarded – Georgia, Banking
- Wayne H. Elowe, Highly Regarded – Georgia, M&A
- Gregory A. Fishman, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate Acquisitions
- Alison M. Gathright, Notable Practitioner, Private Equity; M&A
- Kenneth A. Gerasimovich, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Robert L. Grossman, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Richard C. Kim, Rising Star – New York, Banking
- Iksoo Kim, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets; M&A
- Chang Joo Kim, Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A
- Charles J. Kolin, Notable Practitioner, Banking; Project Finance
- David J. LaSota, Notable Practitioner, Project Development; Banking; Project Finance
- Gavin M. Loughlin, Notable Practitioner, Real Estate
- Kara L. MacCullough, Notable Practitioner, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A
- Steve Mastbaum, Notable Practitioner, M&A
- Scott Meza, Highly Regarded – Virginia, M&A
- J. Gregory Milmoe, Highly Regarded, Restructuring and Insolvency
- Brett E. Moskowitz, Rising Star – Georgia, Banking
- Flora R. Perez, Rising Star – Florida, Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity
- Brian L. Petrequin, Notable Practitioner, Banking and Finance; M&A
-Michael D. Robson, Notable Practitioner, Banking; M&A
- Lorraine M. Tyson, Notable Practitioner, Banking; Capital Markets: Debt
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.
