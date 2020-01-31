77 Lincoln Nonprofits To Receive Free Internet Service For Ten Years

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and ALLO Communications today announced the 77 nonprofit organizations that will receive free one gigabit broadband service for 10 years. The Community Connect Program was a key component of the City's broadband franchise agreement with ALLO, a Nebraska-based telecommunications company. A list of the nonprofits is attached.

"The impact of the Community Connect Program will ripple throughout the community, touching the lives of countless individuals and families, including many of our most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "I want to thank ALLO not only for this great program, but also for helping to make our city a leader in high-speed broadband."

"ALLO and Nelnet are local companies that are focused on serving our communities through our work and giving back," said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. "The purpose of the Community Connect Program is to help our communities' nonprofits do what they do best - fulfill their mission of serving and supporting our neighbors in need. This will be accomplished in part by taking care of a significant ongoing expense for these nonprofits and connecting them and the families they touch through world-class broadband. Connecting more organizations and people to our network helps us transform our community and close the digital divide that affects too many."

ALLO originally planned to offer free service to 75 qualified nonprofits. ALLO was to select 35 of those based on the company's previous support of some agencies. The other 40 were to be determined through a lottery system. The selection committee reviewed 99 applications, and determined that 77 met the criteria. ALLO decided to go above its original target and offer the free service to all 77 agencies that qualified.

To qualify for the free service, nonprofits had to be located in Lincoln, have fewer than 75 full-time-equivalent employees, be certified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and meet other criteria.

About ALLO Communications

Founded in Imperial, Neb. in 2003, ALLO, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), specializes in providing world-class communications services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in 10 communities supported by more than 500 associates. ALLO provides broadband, telephone, and video solutions to businesses, residents, and governmental entities over fiber networks. ALLO currently has operations in Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Gering, Hastings, and Alliance, Neb., and Fort Morgan and Breckenridge, Colo.

Selected Community Connect Partners American Historical Society of Germans from Russia American Quilt Study Group Asian Community and Cultural Center Autism Center of Nebraska The Barnabas Community Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln Birthright of Lincoln BikeLNK (Heartland Bike Share) The Bridge Behavioral Health Camp Summergold CASA for Lancaster County Center for Legal Immigration Assistance Center for People in Need City Impact Civic Nebraska Clinic with a Heart Clyde Malone Community Center Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties Community Crops Community Development Resources Conservation Nebraska Dimensions Educational Research Foundation Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska El Centro de las Americas Fresh Start Home Friendship Home of Lincoln GIRLPowR, Inc. Good Neighbor Community Center Groundwater Foundation Habitat for Humanity Lincoln The Hope Venture HopeSpoke The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation Junior Achievement of Lincoln League of Women Voters of Nebraska Legal Aid of Nebraska Lighthouse Lincoln Bike Kitchen Lincoln Children's Museum Lincoln Citizen Advocacy Inc. Lincoln Community Playhouse Lincoln Fencing Association Lincoln Literacy Council Lincoln Soccer Association (Villareal Nebraska Academy dba) Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Live Well. Go Fish. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach The Mediation Center Mental Health Association of Nebraska Midwestern African Museum of Art MilkWorks Mourning Hope Nebraska AIDS Project Nebraska CASA Association Nebraska Children's Home Society Nebraska Recycling Council Nebraska Safety Council, Inc. Nebraska Sports Council No Footprint Too Small Birth Bereavement Services Nonprofit Hub (The Foundry Community) OpenSky Policy Institute Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln People's City Mission Provider's Network, Inc. Proyecto Cultural Rabble Mill (DBA The Bay) Salvation Army Supportive Services for Veterans and Families

(Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership) VITAL Services, Inc. Voices of Hope Wachiska Audubon Society Willard Community Center Women in Community Service, Inc. (WICS) YWCA Lincoln

