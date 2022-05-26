775 Reasons Why W.P. Carey Is Inflation-Resistant

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street is filled with sheep willing to follow along and do whatever everyone else appears to be doing. Some companies and investors, however, prefer to go their own way, looking for opportunities that the sheep are ignoring. That's exactly the mentality that drives real estate investment trust (REIT) W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and why it's so well positioned today for inflation.Being opportunistic and safe are the two core themes for W.P. Carey. On the safe side, the REIT uses the net-lease approach, which means that its tenants are responsible for most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. While any single property is high-risk, spread across a large portfolio net-lease is a pretty safe investment style. W.P. Carey owns more than 1,300 properties.Continue reading