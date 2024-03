78% of Warren Buffett's $369 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 6 Stocks

For nearly six decades, Warren Buffett has put on a master class in how to beat Wall Street. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in the mid-1960s, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping aggregate return of 4,961,342%, as of the closing bell on March 1.Extensive books have been written discussing the investing philosophies that have allowed the Oracle of Omaha to trounce Wall Street's benchmark index, the S&P 500. These traits include buying stakes in brand-name businesses with strong management teams, as well as investing with a long-term mindset.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel