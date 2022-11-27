|
27.11.2022 14:53:00
8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks.Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. They also have a bright-line history of outperforming their peers that don't pay a dividend.The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!