8 July 2019 -- IG Singapore celebrates its Group's 45th anniversary with new loyalty program of up to 90,000 KrisFlyer miles

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of IG Group's 45th anniversary, IG Singapore, part of the IG Group, launches its first ever rewards initiative for all clients, in partnership with Singapore Airlines Group's KrisFlyer frequent flyer program. Clients can now earn up to 45,000 KrisFlyer miles when they trade with IG, based on their notional trading volume.

On top of the rewards program, IG Singapore will also be launching an exclusive Billion Dollar Club for its top tier premium clients. Some of the entitlements will include an additional 45,000 KrisFlyer miles upon qualification, meaning club members will receive up to 90,000 KrisFlyer miles. This is equivalent to a round trip Economy Saver Award redemption to New York.

Nabil Mattar, Head of Clients, said: "IG has always taken pride in providing the best trading experience for our clients. In recent years, we are always on the lookout for partnering with the most prestigious brands to benefit our top clients. The Billion Dollar Club is where we take our client rewards to another level by offering bonus KrisFlyer miles on top of one of the best rebates and pricing in the industry to our esteemed clients. This is our way of saying thank you."

With over 45 years' experience, IG, the world's No.1 CFD provider in online trading, gives clients access to over 16,000 financial markets -- including forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Geraldine Goh, Head of Marketing, said: "We are very honoured to have partnered KrisFlyer for another year and this time, we are able to bring more rewards to our clients. As part of our anniversary, we are also looking at unveiling more exciting initiatives for both new and existing clients later this year."

About IG

IG empowers informed, decisive, adventurous people to access opportunities in over 16,000 financial markets. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the company puts client needs at the heart of everything it does. IG is a global leader in online trading, providing fast and flexible access to a wide range of financial markets -- including forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies. The head office in London was established in 1974, and we aim to become the default choice for active traders globally. It is an award-winning multi-platform trading company and the world's Number 1 provider in CFDs*. IG is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and is a constituent member of the FTSE 250, with offices across Europe, US, Africa and Asia-Pacific. For more details on this promotion, please visit www.ig.com/sg.

*Based on revenue excluding FX, from published financial statements, Feb 2018.

