80% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is in Just 5 Stocks. Find Out What He Owns Now.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has a $313 billion investment portfolio that Warren Buffett has been in charge of for decades. And while he is known for buying companies for cheap and holding for decades, he's made some big moves in recent years. Tech stock Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has become over half of the portfolio.In this video, Travis Hoium goes through the Apple position and the top five stocks, which make up 80% of this massive portfolio.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.