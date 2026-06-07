Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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07.06.2026 14:45:00
80% of Wegovy Pill Users Never Took a Weight Loss Drug Before. Does This Number Change the Entire Novo Nordisk Bear Case?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), previously the early mover in the GLP-1 weight loss drug space, has lost its edge as competitor Eli Lilly has come to dominate the market. However, could Novo have an ace in the hole with the recently released pill-based version of its flagship weight loss drug, Wegovy?As CEO Mike Doustdar noted in a recent interview, 80% of Wegovy pill patients are new to weight loss drugs. This suggests the company is capitalizing on patients interested in weight loss treatment but who have been hesitant to try such treatments in their injectable form.Does this change the story for the out-of-favor name among GLP-1 stocks? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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