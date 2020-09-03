84% of Consumers in Indonesia are willing to see ads in exchange for free streaming video

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected TV (CTV) has become mainstream in Indonesia with 7 in 10 consumers having access to it and a whopping 92% of consumers surveyed say they have increased their consumption of streaming content during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today released the results of a survey on 'Streaming wars- The Impact of Stay-at-Home Behaviours on CTV'

The report shows that mobile dominates as the medium of choice in Indonesia, with 76% consumers using mobile to stream video compared to 29% on CTV. They showed an increased preference for streaming content- both subscription and ad-supported, with 89% having added free streaming due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and 83% added a subscription service.

With 8 out of 10 respondents willing to see ads in exchange for free streaming video, the quality, context, and relevancy of ads become key in increasing engagement. In response to the quality and relevancy to the ad being seen during the streaming of the video, almost 6 out of 10 respondents said they prefer high-quality ads (ads appearing in a high-quality environment) when they are watching free streaming video content and more than half of them (56%) said that the ads must be relevant to the content they are watching. Contextual relevance of ads in streaming content helps maintain consumer attention, the majority of consumers (75%) interviewed are likely to view an ad to completion if the ad is relevant to the content they're engaging with.

Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, said, "Indonesian consumers have a strong appetite to watch ad-supported streaming content (8 out of 10 people). Marketers must activate a proper context control strategy to align ads with the surrounding environments to connect with the consumers as the report suggests that contextually relevant ads are watched until completion by 75% of the consumers. The peak shopping season is around the corner and we expect ad spend on mobile and CTV to increase in Q4. Indonesian advertisers are well advised to have a fraud mitigation strategy on their mobile and CTV buys along with viewability and context control and we're excited that have the solution and we work closely with advertisers in the region."

