89Bio To Present ENTRIGUE Trial Data On Aug. 26

(RTTNews) - 89bio, Inc. (ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, will present the topline results of Phase-2 ENTRIGUE trial of Pegozafermin for the treatment of severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

The results will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, in the "Late-Breaking Science - Innovations in drug treatment" program on August 26, 2022, at 6 A.M. ET.

According to topline results from the ENTRIGUE trial reported in June of this year, Pegozafermin resulted in clinically meaningful and significant reductions in triglycerides from baseline across all doses and various subgroups, statistically significant improvements in key markers of cardiovascular risk, reductions in liver fat, and improvements in glycemic control markers.

Hypertriglyceridemia is a condition in which blood contains elevated levels of triglycerides. When levels of triglycerides are severely elevated (=500 mg/dL), the condition is known as Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) and is associated with an increased risk of NAFLD, NASH, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as acute pancreatitis.

It is estimated that there are up to 4 million patients in the US with SHTG.

ETNB has traded in a range of $2.00 to 21.47 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $5.03, down 1.37%.