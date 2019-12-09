8th Annual Winternational Embassy Showcase Draws Over 5,000 Guests

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 5, the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) hosted the 8th Annual Embassy Showcase, Winternational. Presented by World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) 61 embassies and over 5,000 visitors took part in the lively midday celebration of international culture, travel, tourism and trade. Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, Kimberly A. Bassett, delivered Mayor Muriel Bowser's proclamation declaring December 5, 2019 as "Winternational Day" and Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Marie Royce provided keynote remarks highlighting the importance of cultural diplomacy in U.S. foreign policy: "It provides vivid, compelling examples of openness, tolerance and creative expression as is so vibrantly displayed among today's exhibitors."

"Today we have convened [61] embassies to showcase the arts, cuisine, trade, travel and tourism of these diverse countries. Today's event brings together [thousands of] diplomats, embassy exhibitors, sponsors, special guests and visitors from around the world. Together, we have developed the Reagan Building into a hub for government, business, global commerce and cultural exchange," said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA (A Drew Company), the group that manages RRB/ITC and organizes the annual event.

Event sponsor, Susan Carmel, president of Carmel Cultural Endowment of the Arts, offered special remarks, "We are building bridges to set the stage for tomorrow – the tomorrow of international relations, the tomorrow of international trade and hopefully one day, the tomorrow of international peace."

This year's participating embassies included Afghanistan, African Union Mission, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Bolivia, Botswana, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Czech Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, European Union, Fiji, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts & Nevis, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Each embassy promoted their country through vibrant and interactive displays of visual art, food, handicrafts as well as travel and tourism exhibits. Items were available for purchase from embassy booths that spanned two of the largest event spaces at RRB/ITC. Event sponsors included TCMA (A Drew Company); Carmel Cultural Endowment of the Arts; World Trade Center Washington, DC; 80M Signs; TriVision; WebPort Global; The Washington Diplomat; Washington Life Magazine; A10 Associates; The Azar Foundation for Children of the World; HSBC and Edie Fraser.

