27.09.2019 19:45:00
8Twelve Mortgage Corporation and Linco Arci RE/MAX Embark on New Partnership Focused on Solution - Oriented Customer Service
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - 8Twelve Mortgage and Lino Arci RE/MAX announce a new partnership today. With deep focus on solution-oriented customer service in their respective industries, 8Twelve Mortgage and Lino Arci RE/MAX have leveraged an amalgamated 30 years of experience in the Canadian real estate sector with smart AI-based technology and direct lender relationships. The partnership offers efficient, organized and custom tailored solutions to prospective Canadian homebuyers.
Homebuyers are real people, which means noticing the individualistic nature of each client based on needs, finances and future goals for lifestyle satisfaction is critical to providing mortgage and real estate services that will bring long term satisfaction to clients ranging from Millennials to Boomers. Having the technology to connect, converse, and assess the needs of clients quickly and thoroughly is one of the pillars of success for 8Twelve Mortgage, who have invested heavily in secure, smart technology to operate their mortgage brokerage.
In addition to leveraging technology for a smoother flow of operations both 8Twelve Mortgage and Lino Arci RE/MAX have long-established relationships within their networks respectively and matching clients with the best mortgage products provided by 100's of lenders makes this partnership the unmistakable choice for all mortgage and real estate services.
8Twelve Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage located at 45 Sheppard Ave. East, Toronto, Ontario. FSRA License #13072
SOURCE 8Twelve Mortgage Corporation
