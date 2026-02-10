Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
10.02.2026 23:09:00
9,300% Dividend Growth Since 2001: Is This $39 Stock the Answer to Income Investors' Prayers?
There's a saying on Wall Street: "Dividends don't lie." Just about every financial metric can be fudged or spun by management, but the dividends either arrive in a brokerage account, or they don't. Since 2000, the S&P 500 companies have grown their payouts by 376%, or an average of 4.76% each year.That's kept ahead of the 92% inflation seen in that time frame. Still, after over 25 years, it's nothing to write home about. Thankfully, some companies have offered income growth that's orders of magnitude greater. Coming in near the top of the list is Calgary-based oil and gas firm Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ).In 2001, Canadian Natural Resources began paying a dividend of $0.00625 per share, with the payout tripling within five years. By 2011, its dividend had grown by 620% since 2001's payouts, and by 2021, its dividend had mushroomed 553% from 2011's levels. Today, its quarterly payouts are up exactly 100% from those of five years ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
