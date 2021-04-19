9 Minetta Street - New York's Best New Townhouse

In a city rich in outstanding real estate opportunities, one new building stands out because it can never be replicated: 9 Minetta Street.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minetta Street is located in the heart of Manhattan's sought-after Greenwich Village and always was a very special address. It was here where Bob Dylan wrote his song "Blowing in the Wind", Al Pacino's title character in "Serpico" lived on Minetta Street, it is the location for numerous movie scenes and even today, fashion photographers like to use the quaint tree-lined street for their photo shoots next to peaceful Minetta Park, a little green oasis.

The area is protected as a historic zone which generally prohibits any new construction on the block. Yet, a new five-story single-family building will see its completion later this year. The elegant stone facade interprets design elements of its century old neighbors in a refreshingly new but elegant way. The interiors exceed expectations - you would not expect a sparkling new building with elevator, gourmet kitchen and air condition on this historic block.

Never before could a home like this be constructed there. Why now? "The city only decided recently to expand the South Village landmark district to Minetta Street and by that time, we already had all our approvals in place" explains Christoph Haerter from H2 Architects, the building's architect who adds, "it is nothing that can ever be repeated".

For all its serenity, just around the corner some of the city's most vibrant restaurants and most prestigious shops can be found. Manhattan's main business district and the headquarters of Google, Amazon, Facebook or Apple are all within easy reach. New York University and some of the best public and private schools are in walking distance.

What the house has to offer? 5 stories of space to support the unique New York lifestyle - all connected with a generously sized elevator of course. The ground floor offers a large family room, complete with a stunning fireplace; the space connects to an outdoor garden with a soothing water feature. It is here where the future owners will enjoy family gatherings, business meetings or host cocktail parties and receptions.

Upstairs, several living areas, a music room, a gourmet kitchen and 4 bedrooms await. On top of the building, a private terrace with jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen invite the building's residents to enjoy the sunshine and views over the historic Village with even a glimpse of the Empire State Building to the North and the Freedom Tower to the South.

Elegant materials throughout such as special wood, marble and Corian provide an elevated living experience on more than 7,000 square feet, unusually large for this part of New York. "Yes, some of my clients bought penthouses twice the size of 9 Minetta" says Gabby Chen (gabby@NYR.com, WeChat ID- gabbychennyc) from New York Residence Inc, the broker who has the listing, "and yet, even the best penthouse will not give you the same level of privacy that this building can provide".

The elevated level of privacy and security has contributed to the rising value of New York's townhouses; even older structures have seen substantial price increases during the pandemic. Demand exceeds supply and brand new houses in this most historic part of New York are almost impossible to build - as a result, future price increases are virtually guaranteed.

9 Minetta Street comes with yet another feature that is incredibly rare in the densely populated island of Manhattan: A private garage on the ground floor where you can park your car in your own building.

World renowned Sean Kelly Gallery has curated a unique selection of top tier contemporary art for 9 Minetta Street and will assist the future owners in selecting the right works of art to show their taste and style.

Even before its completion, 9 Minetta Street has generated lots of interest around the world since for a city used to stratospheric prices, the price is unusually fair: $24.8 million will buy one of the most unique private homes in this part of the world and the only new building on New York's most historic street.

