9 Stocks That Prove Why There's So Much More to the Market Rally Than Just AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated markets and been the key driver of the broader market rally. It wasn't long ago that Meta Platforms was below $1 trillion in market cap and Nvidia was one of the smaller "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Now Nvidia is worth over $2.2 trillion and makes up nearly 5% of the S&P 500!But it would be a mistake to credit AI for the entire market rally. You may be surprised to learn that rallies are happening across the broader market.Here are a few sectors to pay attention to, and what they could mean for your investment portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel