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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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17.07.2026 18:15:00
9 Words From JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon That Every Investor Needs to Hear Right Now. Hint: It Could Change Your Investment Strategy.
The big banks' second-quarter results are in, and they demonstrate incredible market momentum. There was strong growth across most of their businesses, indicating a healthy economy, but the big star was market activity. Investment banking divisions had a fantastic quarter, driven by initial public offerings (IPOs) and other offerings, but consumer banking and mergers and acquisitions had robust activity, too.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, and it had a blowout quarter. But it's what CEO Jamie Dimon said about the market now that every investor needs to hear."It's getting close to as good as it gets," Dimon answered on the second-quarter earnings call when asked by an analyst if this is as good as it gets. The analyst, Mathew O'Connor from Deutsche Bank, noted how JPMorgan Chase is firing on all cylinders across its business. Dimon followed that up by pragmatically noting that "We just don't know how long it's going to last.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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