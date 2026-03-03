AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
03.03.2026 20:30:00
9 Years Ago, Warren Buffett Predicted This Investment Would Pay Off: Here's How It's Doing
In the second quarter of 2017, Warren Buffett, then the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB), made a somewhat contrarian bet, having the conglomerate buy 10 million shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) at an average closing price of $33.95. At the time, that move increased Berkshire's stake in the automaker by 20%.Buffett liquidated his position in the company in 2023, when its shares were trading at $35.59. That wasn't a big score, relatively speaking. But what if Berkshire Hathaway had held onto those shares?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
