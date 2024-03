90 Billion Reasons Why Buying Nvidia Stock Is a No-Brainer Right Now

Any doubts about Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) ability to sustain its red-hot stock market momentum were put to rest last week following the release of the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results (for the quarter ending Jan. 28). The semiconductor giant not only crushed Wall Street's expectations handsomely, but it also guided strongly for the current quarter, suggesting that its artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth is here to stay.Not surprisingly, Nvidia stock soared impressively following its earnings release. Additionally, analysts have started raising their growth forecasts for the current and the next two fiscal years, suggesting that its outstanding growth is here to stay.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel