22.02.2023 14:04:00
90% of APAC enterprises plan to deploy AI over the next 12 months: Report
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to go mainstream in APAC region by the end of 2023 with more than 88% of enterprises in the region already using or planning to use AI or machine learning (ML) applications over the next 12 months, according to an IDC report, jointly commissioned by Lenovo and AMD."AI applications enable CIOs to analyze large volumes of information and create real-time insights to drive customer engagement and customer experience, managing growing complexity of a rapidly expanding geo-dispersed infrastructure for higher levels of resiliency and agility, and securing their IT operations against the backdrop of growing incidence of ransomware and malware attacks," the report said. The report is based on a study of over 900 CIOs & IT decision makers across Asia Pacific.
