91% of Women Think Men Are Better Investors -- Here's Why That Couldn't Be More Wrong

When it comes to finance and investing, men are often thought to have the upper hand. In a 2017 survey by Fidelity Investments, participants were asked whether they thought men or women were the better investors. Only 9% of women believed they could outperform their male counterparts.However, research consistently shows that women may not only be able to keep up with men in investing, but even achieve more than them. In fact, women saw 0.4% higher returns over a 10 year period, according to a 2021 analysis from Fidelity.While that may not sound like much, even slightly higher returns can amount to tens of thousands of dollars over time. Regardless of your gender, there are a few things everyone can learn from women in finance to make you a better investor.Continue reading