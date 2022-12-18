92,371 People Fell Victim to Elder Fraud In 2021. Here's How to Avoid Joining Their Ranks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Financial scams are hardly a new thing. But in the wake of the pandemic, they seem to have exploded. And unfortunately, it's seniors who tend to get targeted by scammers the most.Why is that the case? Seniors aren't always as tech-savvy as their younger counterparts. Because of that, scammers can use tools like fake email addresses to gather personal information from seniors and go after various sources of their income, from savings to Social Security benefits.Between 2019 and 2021, the rate of reported losses due to elder fraud in the U.S. more than doubled to $1.7 billion, according to new Motley Fool research. And in 2021 alone, there were 92,371 seniors subjected to elder fraud.Continue reading