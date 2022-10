97 Reasons to Double Down on Netflix Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been an eventful year for the video streaming industry. Following the sector's strong growth at the height of the pandemic, companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) have experienced a slowdown in the rate of sign-ups, while Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has lost subscribers overall.Netflix has shed more than 1 million subscribers across the U.S. and Canada, though those losses have been mitigated somewhat by growth in other markets. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery has lost some 300,000 customers in the U.S., yet managed to add new sign-ups overseas.Despite the corresponding patterns, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery have opted for starkly different content strategies going forward. Here's why Netflix is on a path to success and why Warner Bros. Discovery may regret some of the choices it has made.Continue reading