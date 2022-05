99% of Older Americans Lack Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 3 Important Things You Need to Know.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many seniors look to Social Security to provide the bulk of their retirement income. Some go so far as to get all of their income from Social Security.But despite the important role the program plays in many people's retirement, it seems like the public lacks Social Security knowledge in a very disturbing way. Recently, only 1% of respondents ages 55 to 65 were able to ace a quiz on Social Security basics administered by MassMutual. Meanwhile, 65% of respondents either failed or got a D grade, while 18% earned a C.No matter what role you expect Social Security to play in your retirement, it's important to have a solid understanding of how the program works. Here are three key points to keep in mind.Continue reading